Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.99

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 2815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

