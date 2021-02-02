Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON SAVE opened at GBX 14.60 ($0.19) on Monday. Savannah Energy PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The company has a market capitalization of £145.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34.

Get Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) alerts:

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.