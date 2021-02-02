Sawyer & Company Inc Has $10.63 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

