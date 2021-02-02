Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.10 million and $614.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00048330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00149378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00256848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00065277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,494,220,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,694,220,886 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

