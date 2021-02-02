ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

SCSC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,859. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in ScanSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

