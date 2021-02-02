Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

