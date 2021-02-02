Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

