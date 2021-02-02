Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.89 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

