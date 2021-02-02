Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 ETF comprises about 26.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Schwab 1000 ETF worth $199,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHK stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 2,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. Schwab 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

