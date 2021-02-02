Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lifted by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 11.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,517. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

