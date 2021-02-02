Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,788 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,050. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $133.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

