S&CO Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $200,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Visa by 28.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Visa by 99.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.38. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.