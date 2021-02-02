Scotiabank Downgrades Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) to Sector Perform

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.50. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

FSZ stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.15. 141,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,461. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.89. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4752831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

