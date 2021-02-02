Seaport Global Securities Comments on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $45.44 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.