Secret Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $81.64 million and approximately $847,797.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00305876 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00032031 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.01587106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

