Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $7,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 44.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 598,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $547.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

