Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Semtech worth $89,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

