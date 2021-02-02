Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.67-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.71 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.06-3.42 EPS.

NYSE ST opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.63.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

