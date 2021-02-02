Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.38 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.06-3.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,773. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.