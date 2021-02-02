Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, suggesting that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sensient Technologies and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.96%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.41 $82.05 million $2.96 25.42 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 11.36 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

