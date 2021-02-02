Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0008

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $154,561.46 and approximately $48,638.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

