Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,522,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57.

