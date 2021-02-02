Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 319 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

FMB stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

