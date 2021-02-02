Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

