Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.26 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009971 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

