Sentinel Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $241,336.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000243 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

