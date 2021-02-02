Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) Shares Gap Up to $117.00

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.00, but opened at $121.80. Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 103,224 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72.

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.