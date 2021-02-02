ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 3,798 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $710,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE NOW traded up $24.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $583.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $588.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

