ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $181,275.32 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $24.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $588.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

