ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

