ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Argus from $600.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.36. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.