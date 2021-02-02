Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.57.

Shares of VII opened at C$6.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$7.30.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.2089773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

