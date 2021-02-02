Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SVRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVRGF opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

