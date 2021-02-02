SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. SGS has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

