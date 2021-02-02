Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

SMED opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $211.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

