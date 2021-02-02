Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA.L) (LON:SEFA) Stock Price Up 8%

Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA.L) (LON:SEFA) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03). Approximately 13,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 182,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA.L) (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.