Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLX. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,020,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

