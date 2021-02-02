SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $202,854.28 and approximately $47.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.59 or 0.04246720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00423850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.01217266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00509406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00426941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021676 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

