Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Trading Up 3.2%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 1,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shinsei Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

About Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

