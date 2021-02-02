Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Grows By 34.2%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 26,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,124. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.