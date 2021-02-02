Short Interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Rises By 34.6%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.