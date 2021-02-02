Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Grows By 75.8%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

