Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declines By 24.6%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,686,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.