Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 28.8%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of AUTLF stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

