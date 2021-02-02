Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Grows By 38.0%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 172,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.