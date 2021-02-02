Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Decreases By 32.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $248,070. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

