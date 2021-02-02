Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Decreases By 38.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 4,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

