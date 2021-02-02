Short Interest in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Declines By 19.6%

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 65,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,980. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

