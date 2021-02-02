Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Drops By 24.0%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 40,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,354. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.