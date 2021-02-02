Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Drops By 43.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

